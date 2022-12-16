Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington have lifted a shelter order as they continue to search for three people who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon on the Indiana University campus Thursday evening.

IU police issued an alert around 7:30 p.m. after an armed person was reported near 1200 North Eagleson Avenue. That location is near the university’s Greek housing on the northeast side of campus.

Officials later said campus police are searching for three individuals who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon. They drove north from the Eagleson Avenue location in a gray Ford Fusion, emergency officials said.

Those on campus were instructed to seek safe shelter and lock their doors.

At 8:23 p.m., a tweet from IU Emergency Management said a search of the area had been completed and while those in the area can resume normal activities, officials urged them to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call 911.

