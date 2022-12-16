Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus

The subject was reportedly seen on Eagleson Avenue near the university’s Greek housing Thursday evening.
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington have lifted a shelter order as they continue to search for three people who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon on the Indiana University campus Thursday evening.

IU police issued an alert around 7:30 p.m. after an armed person was reported near 1200 North Eagleson Avenue. That location is near the university’s Greek housing on the northeast side of campus.

Officials later said campus police are searching for three individuals who are suspected of intimidation with a weapon. They drove north from the Eagleson Avenue location in a gray Ford Fusion, emergency officials said.

Those on campus were instructed to seek safe shelter and lock their doors.

At 8:23 p.m., a tweet from IU Emergency Management said a search of the area had been completed and while those in the area can resume normal activities, officials urged them to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured early...
Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the...
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side

Latest News

What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
Fremont High School
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fremont High School Shooting Threat
We’ve been Digging Deeper into the overcrowding problems at the Allen County Jail for months,...
Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Story on the Allen County Jail