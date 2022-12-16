Allen County Sheriff’s Dept. boosts holiday season patrols

INDIANA (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they will be stepping up their presence on the roads in time for the holiday season.

The increase in patrol presence, officials say, is a part of the department’s Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Campaign officials say that over 200 law enforcement agencies are participating to target impaired and reckless drivers.

“If you’re out celebrating over the holidays, make sure you have a sober ride home. Driving impaired is costly and could be deadly. Not only could you kill yourself or someone else in a crash, but you could also face thousands of dollars in legal fees, jail time or a revoked license. It’s not worth the risk.”

According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, over 900 people have died in crashes in Indiana so far this year. They also say that impaired driving rises during the holiday season and counts for about one-fourth of these reported fatalities, on average.

The sheriff’s office urges drivers to plan ahead and use public transportation or rideshare apps like Lyft or Uber to get home safely.

Officials say they also want to remind drivers that driving under the influence is illegal, and can face arrest, jail time, and hefty fines as punishments.

The department urges drivers to call 911 if they encounter an impaired driver. The Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign started this week and will last through Jan. 1.

