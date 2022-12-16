Allen County Commissioners vote to create 4 fire districts to address staffing issues

Allen County Commissioners Meeting
Allen County Commissioners Meeting(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Commissioners voted to approve a portion of the county to be divided into four fire districts at an Allen County Commissioners Meeting Friday, Dec. 16. The move is expected to address staffing issues.

Some areas in Allen County were fully or partially volunteer-based which caused response times to be delayed.

According to Assistant Fire Chief of Huntington-Perry township, Robert Boren, the new move will allow the districts to raise taxes which will allow them to hire enough firefighters and paramedics.

BACKGROUND: Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department working to improve services

The four new fire districts will be northwest, northeast, southwest, and west central.

Officials say the tax increase will begin in 2023 in order to raise enough funds for the plan to be set in place in 2024. The increase will average out to a few dollars a month.

