Signs and resources for those suffering from seasonal depression

By Alex Null
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s wintertime in Indiana, which means the weather is cold and gloomy. Many people suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), or seasonal depression.

I chatted with Alice Jordan-Miles who is the director of the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition housed at Purdue Fort Wayne. She says around this time of year, people’s moods may be negatively impacted by the bad weather.

She says the lack of sunlight and shorter days we experience during the fall and winter may cause that.

She says some things to look out for include persistent low mood and sudden mood changes.

Here are some resources people can look towards for help:

Jordan-Miles encourages people to pay attention to how they are feeling mentally. She says it’s important to be kind to one another, because, she says, you never know the journey someone has walked.

