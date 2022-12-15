Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices

(CNN) - The Senate passed a bill Wednesday night to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices.

Republican Josh Hawley of Missouri sponsored the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act,” which passed by unanimous consent.

While the short-form video app has more than one billion users worldwide, there are fears the Chinese government could misuse customers’ data. Many lawmakers in Congress question the capability of TikTok being able to protect Americans’ private data from China.

Since the Trump administration threatened to ban the app over national security concerns in 2020, a number of states have cracked down on its use. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida introduced a bill earlier this week to implement a full ban on TikTok in the United States.

BACKGROUND: US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

While the Senate has taken action, a companion bill that was introduced in the House last year is currently stuck in committee.

Representatives of ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

