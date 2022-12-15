Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Lulie James

Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Lulie James
By Linda Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Evening anchor Linda Jackson is bringing us several interviews this week with Riley Kids and their families.

It’s an opportunity to talk with people from Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana about what the Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital for Children means to them.

Her third interview was with Adam and Ashley James and their three-year-old daughter, Lulie.

They talked about the doctors and nurses who’ve helped Lulie throughout her young life and the healthy journey she’s on today.

