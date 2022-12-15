Report: more pregnant and postpartum women are dying in Indiana

The report from the Indiana Department of Health shows many maternal deaths are preventable
Maternal mortality rates are rising in Indiana
Maternal mortality rates are rising in Indiana(Source: WALB)
By Krista Miller
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More pregnant and postpartum women are dying in our state, and many of their deaths are preventable.

The newest report from the Indiana Department of Health’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at numbers from 2020.

In that year, there were 92 pregnancy-associated deaths.

The year before, there were 60.

And in 2018, there were 63.

The women leading the groups Mission: Motherhood and the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium are concerned by the number of deaths caused by substance use disorders and overdoses.

Most of those deaths happen after a woman gives birth, leading these experts to conclude that more focus needs to be placed on a woman in the postpartum period of time.

“A lot of mothers who have maybe been treated during their pregnancy, been involved with services postpartum, after those first few months, their services fall away. And they have the same issues that are triggering for them,” said Jennifer Norris-Hale, director of Mission: Motherhood.

“We need to normalize that mental health issues come along with motherhood and that motherhood is not as easy peasy as maybe it was when moms tended to all stay home or have more access to family resources nearby and that kind of thing,” added MaryClare Clark, president and CEO of the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium.

There’s a resource for pregnant women who have substance use disorders in Indiana.

It’s called the Pregnancy Promise Program, and it connects mothers with a case manager, who can help with diapers, prenatal planning, housing, and more.

In northeast Indiana, Healthier Moms and Babies and SCAN have resources for pregnant and postpartum women, including those with substance use disorders.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured early...
Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the...
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus

Latest News

What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
What to know if your kid has strep throat:
Fremont High School
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fremont High School Shooting Threat
Sample Gates at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Armed subject reported on IU Bloomington campus
We’ve been Digging Deeper into the overcrowding problems at the Allen County Jail for months,...
Overcrowded: A Digging Deeper Story on the Allen County Jail