Report: more pregnant and postpartum women are dying in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More pregnant and postpartum women are dying in our state, and many of their deaths are preventable.

The newest report from the Indiana Department of Health’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at numbers from 2020.

In that year, there were 92 pregnancy-associated deaths.

The year before, there were 60.

And in 2018, there were 63.

The overall pregnancy-associated mortality ratio decreased slightly from 77.2 in 2018 to 74.2 in 2019, but then had a large increase to 117.1 in 2020. On the other hand, the overall pregnancy-related mortality ratio increased from 12.2 in 2018 to 18.6 in 2019 and continued increasing to 22.9 in 2020.

The women leading the groups Mission: Motherhood and the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium are concerned by the number of deaths caused by substance use disorders and overdoses.

Most of those deaths happen after a woman gives birth, leading these experts to conclude that more focus needs to be placed on a woman in the postpartum period of time.

“A lot of mothers who have maybe been treated during their pregnancy, been involved with services postpartum, after those first few months, their services fall away. And they have the same issues that are triggering for them,” said Jennifer Norris-Hale, director of Mission: Motherhood.

“We need to normalize that mental health issues come along with motherhood and that motherhood is not as easy peasy as maybe it was when moms tended to all stay home or have more access to family resources nearby and that kind of thing,” added MaryClare Clark, president and CEO of the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium.

There’s a resource for pregnant women who have substance use disorders in Indiana.

It’s called the Pregnancy Promise Program, and it connects mothers with a case manager, who can help with diapers, prenatal planning, housing, and more.

In northeast Indiana, Healthier Moms and Babies and SCAN have resources for pregnant and postpartum women, including those with substance use disorders.

