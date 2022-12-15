Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a crash that left two people with minor injuries early Thursday morning.

The department say the crash occurred on C.R. 27 a little after 6:40 a.m. A 22-year-old Auburn man was driving north on C.R. 27 when he says a deer ran in front of his vehicle, which then skidded into an oncoming GMC Sierra truck, causing a head-on collision.

According to the sheriff’s news release, the GMC truck caught fire shortly after the crash. Officials also say a 6-year-old girl was inside the GMC truck at the time of the crash.

First responders were called to the scene, and police say that only minor injuries were reported. The 6-year-old girl was not injured.

