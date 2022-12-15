Judge approves recount in tight SACS board election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County Superior Court Judge approved a vote recount on Dec. 13 in the close Southwest Allen County Schools board election.

The recount follows the Nov. 8 school board elections where some SACS candidates were separated by just a few votes.

The most recent vote totals show the complainant, Doug Copley, with 6,631 votes, putting him behind Stephanie Veit, who has just a three-vote lead over Copley. Kim Moppert has the current lead at 7,825 votes.

The results also showed Amanda Tokos is over 200 votes down from Copley, and Dawn Fritts with about 1,600 votes in all.

BACKGROUND: NACS, SACS school board races too close to call

The school board recount will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Rousseau Center in Downtown Fort Wayne.

SACS to hold a school board election recount (Staff)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.