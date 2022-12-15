INDOT to hold U.S. 30 project update Thursday

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says they will be hosting an update meeting about the U.S. 30 Corridor on Thursday evening.

Officials say this meeting is to provide updates and hear feedback from all residents and motorists concerning the proposed project designs for the corridor.

The U.S. 30 Corridor Project, according to INDOT officials, aims to minimize congestion and increase overall traffic safety for the motorists on that road.

BACKGROUND: INDOT to hold public input meetings about U.S. 30 development

The project team says they have updated designs based on feedback from prior INDOT public meetings, including a proposed overpass at O’Day Road and upgrades to California Road, south of Highway 30.

INDOT officials say that the upcoming meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound. Officials also urge any potential attendees to register through Eventbrite or to join the meeting via Zoom and enter the passcode 901612.

