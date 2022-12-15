‘Help Not Handcuffs Coalition’ plans press conference ahead of hearing on new Allen Co. Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A community coalition that advocates for alternatives to incarceration says they have planned a press conference as Allen County Commissioners go in front of a federal judge to present their final plan to address overcrowding and inhumane conditions at the current jail.

The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition says members have attended several county commissioner meetings discussing the plans to build a new jail in the 1900 block of Meyer Road, near the Fort Wayne-New Haven border.

In a press release, the group says they are planning a “Peoples’ Press Conference” at 9:30 a.m. at the E. Ross Adair Federal Court Building ahead of the hearing with commissioners and the federal judge at 10 a.m. At the hearing, the judge will either decide to accept or reject their proposal for the Meyer Road jail.

Originally, commissioners proposed that a new jail be built on county-owned land at Paulding and Adams Center roads, as it would provide the space they need, but were met with backlash from constituents. The coalition says even though the new location is further east, they say they believe officials have not consulted with the community as they should.

The group urges the commissioners to consider long-term planning to offer alternatives to incarceration:

“The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition and many other community members are demanding that the county think creatively about alternatives to incarceration and increase investment in community-based solutions. We know that treating and housing people in the community is far less expensive and yields better life outcomes. Other jurisdictions across the country are working to dismantle their local systems of mass incarceration, so why are we seeking to expand ours? Allen County deserves better than this, and we need to tell our leaders that we want a community where the next generations can live in a culture of care over incarceration.”

Earlier this year, a U.S. District Court judge found in favor of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that include overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Watch our Digging Deeper Special Report where we sit down with the advocacy group and an Allen Circuit Court Judge to discuss concerns about the jail below.

