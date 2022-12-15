‘Help Not Handcuffs Coalition’ plans press conference ahead of hearing on new Allen Co. Jail

FILE - Members of the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition hold a press conference to discuss concerns...
FILE - Members of the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition hold a press conference to discuss concerns with the process to build a new county jail.(Help Not Handcuffs Coalition)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A community coalition that advocates for alternatives to incarceration says they have planned a press conference as Allen County Commissioners go in front of a federal judge to present their final plan to address overcrowding and inhumane conditions at the current jail.

The Help Not Handcuffs Coalition says members have attended several county commissioner meetings discussing the plans to build a new jail in the 1900 block of Meyer Road, near the Fort Wayne-New Haven border.

READ MORE: Allen Co. Commissioners announce top property choice for proposed jail

In a press release, the group says they are planning a “Peoples’ Press Conference” at 9:30 a.m. at the E. Ross Adair Federal Court Building ahead of the hearing with commissioners and the federal judge at 10 a.m. At the hearing, the judge will either decide to accept or reject their proposal for the Meyer Road jail.

Originally, commissioners proposed that a new jail be built on county-owned land at Paulding and Adams Center roads, as it would provide the space they need, but were met with backlash from constituents. The coalition says even though the new location is further east, they say they believe officials have not consulted with the community as they should.

RELATED: New location, same problem: Neighbors upset about potential new Allen County Jail location

The group urges the commissioners to consider long-term planning to offer alternatives to incarceration:

Earlier this year, a U.S. District Court judge found in favor of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that include overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Watch our Digging Deeper Special Report where we sit down with the advocacy group and an Allen Circuit Court Judge to discuss concerns about the jail below.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CNN
The Senate passed a bill Wednesday night to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices.

Politics

Holcomb stays out of governor’s race — for now — to focus on upcoming legislative session

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is so far declining to throw his support behind any candidates in the governor’s race, saying Monday he’s instead focused on the upcoming legislative session.

Politics

Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Katie Couric throws support behind cancer screening bill

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST
|
By Jamie Bittner
Journalist Katie Couric joined lawmakers to announce the ‘Find it Early Act' for cancer screenings.

Politics

Following her breast cancer diagnosis, Katie Couric throws support behind cancer screening bill

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST

Latest News

News

Indiana appealing 2nd court decision blocking abortion ban

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
A second legal challenge that has blocked Indiana’s abortion ban from being enforced could also be headed to the state Supreme Court.

Politics

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Indiana governor

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.

Politics

Rounds, Thune amongst top in spending for charter flights

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST

Politics

Indiana Lt Gov Crouch joins U.S. Sen. Braun in governor’s race

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor on Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions.

Politics

The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
|
By Jamie Bittner
Senator Leahy was first elected in 1974.

Politics

Crandall announces run for FW City Council

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Stephanie Crandall has recently announced that she will be running for Fort Wayne City Council At-Large.