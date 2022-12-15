City of Fort Wayne wraps up leaf collection Thursday

Fort Wayne leaf collection
Fort Wayne leaf collection(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department announces that the 2022 fall leaf collection will wrap up on Thursday.

Officials say they anticipate finishing leaf collection by Dec. 15. They also say that they will continue to pick up any biodegradable bags until Dec. 31.

Street Department officials say that any residents that have bagged leaves must call 311 to schedule a pick-up, and bags must be placed at the curb before calling 311.

City officials say that they want to remind residents of the guidelines through the last day of leaf collection:

  • Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.
  • Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.
  • Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.
  • Don’t place leaves in the street.
  • Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.
  • Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

BACKGROUND: City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates

According to department officials, two more weeks for bagged leaf collection will be announced in March 2023.

