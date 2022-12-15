Another step approved in land purchase for new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the Allen County Council Thursday morning signaled their intention to approve the purchase of a piece of land along Meyer Road for the construction of a new county jail.

On Nov. 23, Allen County Commissioners voted to move forward with negotiations for the purchase of a parcel of land at 2911 Meyer Road, near the Fort Wayne-New Haven border. They say the property received the number one ranking on the Elevatus Scoring Chart, which scores how suitable the land would be for the new jail.

The council on Thursday voted 4-1, with one abstention, to “express interest in the purchase” of the land, moving the purchasing process one step further. Officials say the land would be purchased using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The vote follows the ruling by a U.S. District Court judge, who found in favor of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that include overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

