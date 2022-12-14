Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians plan free show with ‘The Voice’ singer

The Holiday Pops concert series takes place at venues across northeast Inidana.
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association (FWPPA) announces they will put on a free holiday concert with a special guest.

The free “Holiday Spectacular” will feature Conductor Robert Nance and a special feature from the second-place winner of season 13 of ‘The Voice’, Addison Agen.

This event is the second concert produced by the Philharmonic musicians this season, following the Dec. 8 strike against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic which later resulted in the cancellation of some ‘Holiday Pops’ concerts.

Organizers say the free holiday concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. at the Auer Performance Hall on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus. Doors will open around 7 p.m., and admission is free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information regarding the concert, visit the FWPPA’s website.

Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Lulie James
