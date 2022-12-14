Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Camryn Saal

By Linda Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - All this week, Evening Anchor Linda Jackson shares interviews with four families whose lives have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children.

Tuesday’s interview was with 18-year-old Camryn Saal and her mom, Maggie.

They talked with Linda about Camryn being the 2023 Riley Champion from Fort Wayne and about her being a cancer survivor.

Camryn is a high school senior who is bright and beautiful.

Here is their interview.

