More holiday concerts canceled amid Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Embassy Theatre announced on Wednesday afternoon that more Holiday Pops shows have been canceled due to an ongoing strike involving the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians.

On Dec. 8, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association Chairperson Campbell MacDonald said the players were going on strike after they failed to reach “fair terms” with the board for a new contract. MacDonald says they have met with management several times to address what he calls “unacceptable rates of pay”, but an agreement still has not been reached.

He says the musicians’ salaries were cut to about $22,000 during the pandemic and haven’t gone up since, so players are asking for a 46% salary increase.

A few concerts have been canceled as a result of the strike, including the popular Holiday Pops shows at the Embassy Theatre on December 17 and 18. A performance set for this Friday, Dec. 16, at the Auer Performance Hall has also been canned.

MacDonald said the players felt an obligation to provide the community with a free concert following the first cancelation, which they held at Plymouth Congregational Church on Dec. 10. MacDonald told us on Monday that the next negotiation meeting is planned for Dec. 27.

