More holiday concerts canceled amid Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike

Last week, the players who bring us the music with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced a...
Last week, the players who bring us the music with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced a strike against management.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Embassy Theatre announced on Wednesday afternoon that more Holiday Pops shows have been canceled due to an ongoing strike involving the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians.

On Dec. 8, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association Chairperson Campbell MacDonald said the players were going on strike after they failed to reach “fair terms” with the board for a new contract. MacDonald says they have met with management several times to address what he calls “unacceptable rates of pay”, but an agreement still has not been reached.

He says the musicians’ salaries were cut to about $22,000 during the pandemic and haven’t gone up since, so players are asking for a 46% salary increase.

A few concerts have been canceled as a result of the strike, including the popular Holiday Pops shows at the Embassy Theatre on December 17 and 18. A performance set for this Friday, Dec. 16, at the Auer Performance Hall has also been canned.

MacDonald said the players felt an obligation to provide the community with a free concert following the first cancelation, which they held at Plymouth Congregational Church on Dec. 10. MacDonald told us on Monday that the next negotiation meeting is planned for Dec. 27.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians plan free show with ‘The Voice’ singer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association (FWPPA) announces they will put on a free holiday concert.

Community

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to hold candlelight service for homeless community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission say they are holding a candlelight memorial service and walk next week.

Community

Fort Wayne first responders face off in Battle of the Badges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The 28th annual Fort Wayne Battle of the Badges competition event began early Wednesday morning.

Community

Local non-profit organization says potential ARPA funds received would be “life-changing”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Local non-profit organization says potential ARPA funds received would be “life-changing”

Latest News

Community

Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Camryn Saal

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
All this week, Evening Anchor Linda Jackson shares interviews with four families whose lives have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children.

Community

Wayne Township Trustee Office hosts annual ham, turkey giveaway

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Wayne Township Trustee Office says they are hosting its 3rd Annual Holiday Ham & Turkey Giveaway event on Thursday.

Community

Fort Wayne ice skating duo medals at international competition

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two Fort Wayne teens are making the Hoosier state proud after medaling in the Junior Grand Prix Final Event in Italy.

Community

Lofts at Headwaters Park construction at a standstill

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST
|
By Emilia Miles and Evan Harris
Progress for the Lofts at Headwaters Park project has come to a standstill.

Community

Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

Health

Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST
|
By Linda Jackson
All this week, Evening Anchor Linda Jackson shares interviews with four families whose lives have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children.