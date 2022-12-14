Local non-profit organization says potential ARPA funds received would be “life-changing”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “Out of a Jam” is one of several small, local organizations that could receive money allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Bernie and PUala Kaufman started “Out of a Jam”, a non-profit vocational and life training program for young teens and women.

They say the purpose of “Out of a Jam” is to help struggling teens and women manage their lives and teach them how to cook to eventually become employees at Fort Wayne businesses.

“The ultimate goal is to have them gain some polish and be able to go out and work for somebody and for us to be able to go to one of the nice restaurants here in town and go ‘I got somebody for you’,” Paula Kaufman, “Out of a Jam” Executive Director, said.

When talking about her reasoning behind creating the organization, I asked Paula: “Why Jam?”

She says, it’s never been about the food, but it’s more about helping these young people out of difficult situations - hence the name “Out of a Jam”.

“You get one or two kids, whether it’s boys or girls either one, and I’ve had some time with them and we’re sitting there for a long time stirring a lot of jam and we’re talking, a lot of stuff can come to the surface,” Paula Kaufman said.

The city of Fort Wayne has received $50.8 million in ARPA funds which will be distributed to various subgrant programs, one of which includes small businesses and organizations locally.

City council members say they hope the funds will help businesses and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last few months, small businesses that qualify have approached the city with request for ARPA funding in losses that they endured during the pandemic,” Geoff Paddock, 5th District City Councilman, said.

“Out of a Jam” could receive $100,000 in ARPA funds from the city.

Bernie Kaufman says it will help them eventually expand their organization and collaborate with the local YWCA.

“Most of the funds will be used for equipment and all of the tools we’ll need to begin a process that will hopefully last many, many years,” Bernie Kaufman, “Out of a Jam” Administrative Director, said.

Paula and Bernie Kaufman say they aren’t concerned with creating their own legacies, rather they want to establish a plan which will allow their organization to continue on for generations.

“We want to make sure there is something to carry forward,” Paula Kaufman said. “So, we are trying to get everything highly organized and things in a path and ready.”

City Council members say approval for the funds is expected to be voted on at next Tuesday’s meeting.

