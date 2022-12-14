Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to hold candlelight service for homeless community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, in partnership with Trinity English Lutheran Church, say they are holding a candlelight memorial service and walk next week.

The Longest Night Memorial Service and Walk, event organizers say, is in honor of homeless individuals that have lost their lives in 2022. The Rescue Mission says they believe some of the deaths in the homeless community are a mix of mental illnesses, lack of coping skills for dealing with trauma, and addiction.

“2022 has been a difficult year for the homeless community and those who work with people facing a homeless crisis. This service and walk are a way to remember those people and to ensure that they are not forgotten.”

The candlelight portion of the service will be held at the Rescue Mission’s chapel at 404 E. Washington Blvd at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Those participating will walk to Trinity English Lutheran Church on W. Washington Blvd. from the Rescue Mission to conclude the service.

Organizers say they encourage all participants to bring either a candle or flashlight for the walk, as well as donations including men’s underwear and heavy-duty gloves. The Rescue Mission says the event is open to the public.

