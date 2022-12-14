Fort Wayne first responders face off in Battle of the Badges

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 28th annual Fort Wayne Battle of the Badges competition began early Wednesday morning.

The competition kicked off at 5 a.m. on Dec. 14, and officials say the public is invited to join police, fire and EMS personnel in a “good-natured rivalry” to donate blood with the American Red Cross.

Organizers say that the campaign is to keep up with the demand of blood for the winter holiday season, which usually sees the least amount of blood donations.

Officials say that donors who give blood during the campaign can vote for either police, firefighters, or EMS to win the competition. All participants, according to event organizers, will receive an American Cross t-shirt and a Pizza Hut coupon, all while supplies last.

The list of Battle of the Badges donation locations are as follows:

  • Fort Wayne Donation Center 1212 E. California Road in Fort Wayne, (across from the Memorial Coliseum)
  • Wednesday 12/14: 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday 12/15: 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday 12/16: 7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday 12/17: 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 12/18: 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday 12/19: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Lutheran Hospital Donation Center
  • 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107 in Fort Wayne (in the South Lobby of Lutheran Hospital)
  • Thursday 12/15: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday 12/16: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday 12/17: 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday 12/18: 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Monday 12/19: Noon – 8 p.m.

The Battle of the Badges campaign will run through Dec. 19. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross app or visit their website and use the sponsor code “fwbattle.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians plan free show with ‘The Voice’ singer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association (FWPPA) announces they will put on a free holiday concert.

Community

More holiday concerts canceled amid Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician strike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Embassy Theatre announced on Wednesday afternoon that more Holiday Pops shows have been canceled due to an ongoing strike involving the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians.

Community

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission to hold candlelight service for homeless community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission say they are holding a candlelight memorial service and walk next week.

Community

Local non-profit organization says potential ARPA funds received would be “life-changing”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Local non-profit organization says potential ARPA funds received would be “life-changing”

Latest News

Community

Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Camryn Saal

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
All this week, Evening Anchor Linda Jackson shares interviews with four families whose lives have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children.

Community

Wayne Township Trustee Office hosts annual ham, turkey giveaway

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Wayne Township Trustee Office says they are hosting its 3rd Annual Holiday Ham & Turkey Giveaway event on Thursday.

Community

Fort Wayne ice skating duo medals at international competition

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two Fort Wayne teens are making the Hoosier state proud after medaling in the Junior Grand Prix Final Event in Italy.

Community

Lofts at Headwaters Park construction at a standstill

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST
|
By Emilia Miles and Evan Harris
Progress for the Lofts at Headwaters Park project has come to a standstill.

Community

Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians performed a free holiday concert this past weekend

Health

Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST
|
By Linda Jackson
All this week, Evening Anchor Linda Jackson shares interviews with four families whose lives have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children.