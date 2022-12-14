Fort Wayne first responders face off in Battle of the Badges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 28th annual Fort Wayne Battle of the Badges competition began early Wednesday morning.

The competition kicked off at 5 a.m. on Dec. 14, and officials say the public is invited to join police, fire and EMS personnel in a “good-natured rivalry” to donate blood with the American Red Cross.

Organizers say that the campaign is to keep up with the demand of blood for the winter holiday season, which usually sees the least amount of blood donations.

Officials say that donors who give blood during the campaign can vote for either police, firefighters, or EMS to win the competition. All participants, according to event organizers, will receive an American Cross t-shirt and a Pizza Hut coupon, all while supplies last.

The list of Battle of the Badges donation locations are as follows:

Fort Wayne Donation Center 1212 E. California Road in Fort Wayne, (across from the Memorial Coliseum)

Wednesday 12/14: 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 12/15: 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday 12/16: 7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday 12/17: 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 12/18: 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Monday 12/19: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Lutheran Hospital Donation Center

7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107 in Fort Wayne (in the South Lobby of Lutheran Hospital)

Thursday 12/15: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday 12/16: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday 12/17: 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/18: 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Monday 12/19: Noon – 8 p.m.

The Battle of the Badges campaign will run through Dec. 19. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross app or visit their website and use the sponsor code “fwbattle.”

