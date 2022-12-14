The Federal Reserve raises its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates again, but the increase isn’t as large as before. It’s part of a balancing act the FED hopes will tame inflation without wrecking the economy.

Rachel Blakemen is the Director of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. She says the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to help combat the problem. This means paying more interest on things like credit cards and mortgages.

According to the most recent numbers, regionally we stand around 6.8%, compared to this summer which stood at 9%. Blakemen says through the FED’s process, some financial experts think the economy may shrink.

“They are not going to let off the breaks until they really feel like, more like we’ve turned the corner, but that inflation is now in check and I would not call in check at this point. We build pickup trucks in Allen County for GM. So if that means that there are fewer people buying, big, fancy, pick-up trucks there may not be a need to have as many people working. We might actually have a soft landing simply because the job market has been red hot.”

While we wait for inflation rates to come way down, Blakeman says holding off on bigger purchases is probably a good idea.

According to the announcement Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will raise the interest rate by half of a point, marking the highest level in 15 years. The rate-setting federal open market committee voted for the boost, taking the rate to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Something to note, officials also expect to keep rates higher through next year with no reductions until 2024.

