American Diabetes Association releases new standards for diabetes prevention, management

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has new guidelines for people who are living with diabetes or at risk for being diagnosed with the disease.

Many of those guidelines include updates to recommendations surrounding obesity and hypertension. There is also a focus on the disparities in the healthcare systems because statistics show that people of color are more often diagnosed with diabetes and their symptoms are more severe.

According to statistics received from the American Diabetes Association, 12 percent of adults in the Hoosier state have been diagnosed. Thousands of others are believed to have diabetes, but they do not know it. More than 33 percent of adults have prediabetes. That means high numbers, like blood sugar, are concerning but are not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetic.

Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific Medical Officer of the American Diabetes Association explains their latest findings and why it is important to focus on your health.

For more information on the latest recommendations from the ADA click here and you can find more information about the statistics related to diabetes in Indiana here.

