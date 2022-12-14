American Diabetes Association releases new standards for diabetes prevention, management

Look at some statistic here in Wyoming
Look at some statistic here in Wyoming(American Diabetes Association)
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has new guidelines for people who are living with diabetes or at risk for being diagnosed with the disease.

Many of those guidelines include updates to recommendations surrounding obesity and hypertension. There is also a focus on the disparities in the healthcare systems because statistics show that people of color are more often diagnosed with diabetes and their symptoms are more severe.

According to statistics received from the American Diabetes Association, 12 percent of adults in the Hoosier state have been diagnosed. Thousands of others are believed to have diabetes, but they do not know it. More than 33 percent of adults have prediabetes. That means high numbers, like blood sugar, are concerning but are not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetic.

Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific Medical Officer of the American Diabetes Association explains their latest findings and why it is important to focus on your health.

For more information on the latest recommendations from the ADA click here and you can find more information about the statistics related to diabetes in Indiana here.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges...
Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the...
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side
The Holiday Pops concert series takes place at venues across northeast Inidana.
Striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians plan free show with ‘The Voice’ singer
His family said the world just lost a wonderful man who, despite his disabilities, devoted his...
‘He had a lot of life ahead of him’: Disabled dad killed in road rage shooting, police say

Latest News

The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people injured early...
Minor injuries reported in early morning DeKalb County crash
FILE - Members of the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition hold a press conference to discuss concerns...
‘Help Not Handcuffs Coalition’ plans press conference ahead of hearing on new Allen Co. Jail
Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices
Rhema Harris
Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman’s fatal shooting
21Alive High School Basketball 12/14/22