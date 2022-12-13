Wayne Township Trustee Office hosts annual ham, turkey giveaway

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wayne Township Trustee Office says they are hosting its 3rd Annual Holiday Ham & Turkey Giveaway event on Thursday.

The event comes just in time for the holiday season. Organizers say families that attend will receive one free ham or turkey per household whiles supplies last.

Officials say the giveaway will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10-11a.m. at the Wayne Township Trustee Office at 320 E. Superior St.

