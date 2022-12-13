Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - All this week, Evening Anchor Linda Jackson shares interviews with four families whose lives have been touched by Riley Hospital for Children.

Monday’s interview was with 11-year-old Delenn Antanovich and her mom, Jenny.

They talked with Linda about Delenn’s diagnosis of spina bifida and how the doctors and nurses at Riley help her.

Delenn is also an artist who created a beautiful Christmas tree ornament in honor of Riley.

Here is their interview.

Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.