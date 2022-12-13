Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach

Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football Head Coach
Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football Head Coach(Purdue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new coach.

Walters will replace Jeff Brohm, who left to become the new head coach at Louisville.

Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest coach in the Bowl Subdivision behind Kenny Dillingham (32, Arizona State), Kane Wommack (35, South Alabama) and Dan Lanning (36, Oregon).

The Illini posted an 8-4 record this season, with five wins holding their opponents under seven points and seven wins at 10 points or fewer.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University,” Walters said Tuesday. “Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus.”

Purdue is preparing for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.

It’s been a historic season for the Boilermakers (8-5), who won their first Big Ten West Division title before a loss to Michigan in the conference championship game. The LSU game will come in front of a national television audience with a shot at a second consecutive bowl win.

