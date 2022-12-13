One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side

The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the...
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the city’s southwest side.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the city’s southwest side.

The accident occurred around 7:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Airport Expressway and Baer Road. Police say the accident involved a maroon motorcycle and a black Mercury SUV. The SUV was about to make a left turn onto Airport Expressway when it pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The people in the SUV were not injured in the crash.

Officials say that westbound traffic is currently being rerouted South on Baer Road until the crash scene is finished processing.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police say the Fatal Accident Crash Team was called to the scene and are currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAACP holds press conference about recent complaints made against Fort Wayne bar
NAACP holds press conference about recent complaints made against Fort Wayne bar
White Christmas
Will Fort Wayne have a white Christmas for 2022?
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Matilda Jane trailer and design in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

Latest News

Indiana appealing 2nd court decision blocking abortion ban
The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club says Cayla Smith and Andy Deng of their Junior Pairs team...
Fort Wayne ice skating duo medals at international competition
Lofts at Headwaters Park project at a standstill.
Lofts at Headwaters Park project at a standstill
Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football Head Coach
Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach
AG Rokita issues warnings on product recalls