One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the city’s southwest side.

The accident occurred around 7:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of Airport Expressway and Baer Road. Police say the accident involved a maroon motorcycle and a black Mercury SUV. The SUV was about to make a left turn onto Airport Expressway when it pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The people in the SUV were not injured in the crash.

Officials say that westbound traffic is currently being rerouted South on Baer Road until the crash scene is finished processing.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police say the Fatal Accident Crash Team was called to the scene and are currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.