Fort Wayne ice skating duo medals at international competition

The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club says Cayla Smith and Andy Deng of their Junior Pairs team...
The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club says Cayla Smith and Andy Deng of their Junior Pairs team earned a bronze medal at the international competition last week.(The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TORINO, Italy (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne teens are making the Hoosier state proud after medaling in the Junior Grand Prix Final Event in Italy.

The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club says Cayla Smith and Andy Deng of their Junior Pairs team, coached by Alena and Alexander Lunin, earned a bronze medal at the international competition last week.

The club says the Junior Grand Prix Final is only open to the top 6 ranking competitors in the world. Smith and Deng won gold at the Junior Grand Prix competition in Riga, Latvia, and silver in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Deng and Smith were ranked 6th in the world at the Junior Pairs level going into the competition.

“Congratulations to Cayla and Andy, and their coaches, Alena and Alexander Lunin, for this extraordinary accomplishment,” the club says in a media release.

