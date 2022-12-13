City responds to complaints from community about a proposed grocery story potentially blocking mural

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It may soon be more difficult to see a Fort Wayne mural because of a proposed grocery store on Pontiac Street.

A post by the city causing frustration on social media. It’s all because of a rendering that appears show part of the view of the “Truth mural” being cut off for people to see.

“Our organization’s interest in public art isn’t something I think people should question,” Fort Wayne Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend said. “We’ve created a Public Art Commission and public art fund.”

If you go onto Facebook, you might find a post from one of the artists, Theoplis Smith. He says that he’s while he’s not against the idea of this new grocery store -- which is in a food desert, he’s against blocking this piece of art.

“It would be seen through large windows on the Pontiac Street side,” Townsend said. “So if you’re walking down the street, you’d look through the window and still see the mural.”

However, Townsend says it’s possible part of the mural might be partially blocked.

“Obviously when you do an addition, part of it probably will be hidden or impacted in some way,” Townsend said.

Last week, city officials said this grocery store will be part of a partnership with Parkview Health and they say it will offer healthy foods and fresh produce at more affordable prices. It’s based off of similar store in Toledo, Ohio.

In September, Fort Wayne City Council approved the use of $2 million dollars of ARPA funds for the project. Next week, it’s expected that they’ll accept or reject the proposal. Construction could begin as early as February and the store could open sometime in the fall of next year.

