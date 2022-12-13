Approval given for repurposing of historical Schaab Metal facility along Riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has approved the sale of a historical building along the Riverfront in downtown Fort Wayne that will be renovated as a multi-tenant commercial development.

The city says the Schaab Metal Products building at 1216 N. Harrison St. has been sold to Schaab Riverfront Plaza LLC, a Fort Wayne-based development group led by Don Steininger. They say Steininger has pledged $5 million in a private investment in the building’s renovation.

According to city officials, Steininger plans for the 30,000-square-foot development to include a restaurant, brewpub, café, and an area for e-sports. He will also add rooftop and outside dining and public gathering spaces for those who visit the Riverfront.

They say through the upgrades, the building’s current 19th century brick façade will remain intact. Construction is set to begin in late spring and is expected to welcome occupants in 2024.

The city says starting next year, construction will begin on the expansion of the Riverfront public space along the north side of the river, to the northeast and southwest of the Schaab site. They say this includes the expansion of the Rivergreenway and other pedestrian paths, a continuance of the treetop canopy trail, and gathering spaces such as a hammock grove and bolder climbing mound.

