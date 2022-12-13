AG Rokita issues warnings on product recalls

(KMOV)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a consumer alert regarding recalled products.

The alert was released on Tuesday regarding any products that were recalled in November. Rokita says he urges Hoosiers to check to ensure if items they have purchased are “flawed.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says that the products recalled in November are as follows:

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office urges anyone who has recalled items to follow all instructions given in order to return products and receive replacements or refunds. For the full list of recalled products prior to November 2022, visit the CPSC website.

