AG Rokita issues warnings on product recalls
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a consumer alert regarding recalled products.
The alert was released on Tuesday regarding any products that were recalled in November. Rokita says he urges Hoosiers to check to ensure if items they have purchased are “flawed.”
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says that the products recalled in November are as follows:
- Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters from Anker Play Products
- Tangame Busy Toy Houses from Tangame Toys
- Navy Blue Canvas Shoes from Clarks Americas
- Stashables Children’s Ramp from BS Interactive
- MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Exercise Bicycles from Myx
- RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bikes from Rad Power Bikes
- FUUL Lamp Oil Products from FHS Retail
- Black+Decker® Garment Steamers from Empower Brands
- Tora Portable Power Charging Stations from Power Plus
- AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners from Reckitt
- Generac Portable Generators from CPSC Reannounces
- Lighting Products from Hunter Fan
- Single-to-Double Strollers from Mockingbird
- Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas from The William Carter Company
- Children’s Rainbow Stacking Toys from Professor Puzzle
- MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride Snowmobiles from Polaris Industries
- Children’s Clothing Sets from Bentex
- Indigo Branded Bear Mugs from Indigo Books & Music
- Toddler’s Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups from Green Sprouts
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office urges anyone who has recalled items to follow all instructions given in order to return products and receive replacements or refunds. For the full list of recalled products prior to November 2022, visit the CPSC website.
