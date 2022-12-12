Salvation Army says Angel Tree donations were stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army announced on Monday that some of their Angel Tree items were stolen.

Officials say that last Thursday, Dec. 8, someone stole from an Angel Tree donation site at the Coldwater Road Walmart. Officials also say that the person claimed to be a Salvation Army employee, despite having no affiliation.

It is believed the person picked up donations containing toys and clothing, that have since been reported to Fort Wayne police as stolen, according to Salvation Army officials. The thefts are still being investigated, and they say there is no information about a possible suspect at this time.

Just last week, the Salvation Army says they were only at about 20% of their total donation goal for the 2022 holiday Red Kettle season. They are still asking for the public’s help, and say Angel tags are still available at partnering stores. For more information about the Angel Tree donation centers, visit Salvation Army’s website.

