Komets capture, 4-3, overtime victory over Walleye in unconventional fashion

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets took a, 3-0, lead into the final five minutes of play, before the Toledo Walleye came all the way back to send Sunday night’s game into overtime, scoring a game-tying goal with 21 seconds left to play, and yet, the Komets still won in the end.

Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli scored the game-winning goal, as the Komets secured a second straight victory, 4-3, at Toledo.

