Indiana reports first pediatric flu death of the season

(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - State health officials urged Indiana residents Monday to get vaccinated soon against influenza as hospitals face a surge in cases during a flu season that’s already claimed at least two dozen lives.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box said flu transmission levels are currently high across Indiana and many other states. She encouraged eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from the “highly contagious respiratory infection” before they travel to family gatherings during the upcoming holidays.

“This year’s flu vaccine continues to be a good match for the circulating strains, and it is your best protection against a severe, and possibly tragic, outcome,” Box said in a news release.

As of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana had recorded 24 influenza deaths this season. The state’s first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week, the Indiana Department of Health said.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in the human body. Box said the flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, including new subvariants.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor said Indiana’s hospitals are experiencing significant patient caseloads due to the many respiratory illnesses now circulating, including the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NAACP holds press conference about recent complaints made against Fort Wayne bar
NAACP holds press conference about recent complaints made against Fort Wayne bar
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the...
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side
White Christmas
Will Fort Wayne have a white Christmas for 2022?
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Matilda Jane trailer and design in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

Latest News

AG Rokita issues warnings on product recalls
Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich
Riley Kids and their Families: Meet Delenn Antanovich
People sick with the flu struggling to find Tamiflu
People sick with the flu struggling to find Tamiflu
Monkeypox cells.
Health officials report first monkeypox-related death in Indiana