NAACP holds press conference about recent complaints made against Fort Wayne bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne chapter of the NAACP held a news conference Sunday after they say four men filed civil rights complaints against a Fort Wayne bar.

The President of the Fort Wayne NAACP, Larry Gist, said the complaints were filed with the Indiana Civil Rights Commission. When asked for copies, Gist told 21Alive he did not have any because of the way they were submitted through an online form.

21Alive is working to receive copies of the complaints from the Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

The four men who we are told filed the complaints were at today’s news conference to discuss their allegations.

The four men claim security at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Neighborhood Grill indiscriminately began kicking black men out of the bar on Wednesday November 23.

The men say they were at the bar separate from each other with different groups of people. All four men say at some point in the night they were approached by a Fort Wayne Police Officer working as security and they were led outside through the kitchen area.

The men say they were never given a reason for being escorted out of the bar. While waiting outside, the four men say several other black men were brought outside.

We reached out to the owner of Mitchell’s for an interview, but that request was declined.

The owner did say the accusations weren’t true and that he’s pursuing legal action against several people related to the complaints.

