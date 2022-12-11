NAACP holds press conference about recent complaints made against Fort Wayne bar

Owner denies allegations
By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne chapter of the NAACP held a news conference Sunday after they say four men filed civil rights complaints against a Fort Wayne bar.

The President of the Fort Wayne NAACP, Larry Gist, said the complaints were filed with the Indiana Civil Rights Commission. When asked for copies, Gist told 21Alive he did not have any because of the way they were submitted through an online form.

21Alive is working to receive copies of the complaints from the Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

The four men who we are told filed the complaints were at today’s news conference to discuss their allegations.

The four men claim security at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Neighborhood Grill indiscriminately began kicking black men out of the bar on Wednesday November 23.

The men say they were at the bar separate from each other with different groups of people. All four men say at some point in the night they were approached by a Fort Wayne Police Officer working as security and they were led outside through the kitchen area.

The men say they were never given a reason for being escorted out of the bar. While waiting outside, the four men say several other black men were brought outside.

We reached out to the owner of Mitchell’s for an interview, but that request was declined.

The owner did say the accusations weren’t true and that he’s pursuing legal action against several people related to the complaints.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating an early morning crash on the...
One critically injured in crash on city’s southwest side
White Christmas
Will Fort Wayne have a white Christmas for 2022?
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Matilda Jane trailer and design in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

Latest News

Indiana appealing 2nd court decision blocking abortion ban
The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club says Cayla Smith and Andy Deng of their Junior Pairs team...
Fort Wayne ice skating duo medals at international competition
Lofts at Headwaters Park project at a standstill.
Lofts at Headwaters Park project at a standstill
Ryan Walters Named Purdue Football Head Coach
Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach
AG Rokita issues warnings on product recalls